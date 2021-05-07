Brockton man arrested in connection with shooting of teen in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old in Weymouth on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 327 West St. around 5 p.m. found the teenager in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Brockton police.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Eric Lesperance Jr., allegedly ran away from the area and was later spotted behind a home on Autumn Lane with a firearm.

He did not have the weapon on him when officers took him into custody and a search for it is underway.

He is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm without a license and assault and battery with a firearm.

