WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police tracked down and arrested a Brockton man they said had as many as five active warrants.

Investigators said Elvis Andrade, 32, was wanted in connection with breaking into and stealing cars and credit card fraud.

Police stopped Andrade in West Bridgewater early Sunday morning.

They said he was driving a car stolen in Stoughton with license plates stolen out of Brockton.

Both thefts were reported to take place at different times earlier this month.

