Brockton man arrested in connection with the shooting of a Weymouth teenager

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old Weymouth boy.

Officers responding to the scene on 327 West St. shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a person shot found the teenager in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the department.

He was transported to South Shore Hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Eric Lesperance Jr., was reported to have fled the scene on foot and was later spotted behind a home on Autumn Lane with a gun, police said.

Lesperance did not have the weapon in his possession when officers took him into custody and a search for it is underway.

He is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm without a license and assault and battery with a firearm. More charges may be added.

