Brockton man arrested on attempted murder charge in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man accused of shooting another man in Roxbury Tuesday night was arrested on an attempted murder charge on Friday, police said.

Abdirahman Abdi, 25, was arrested in the area of Centre and Wyman streets in Jamaica Plain about 3 p.m., according to Boston police. He is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, armed assault to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Columbus Avenue and Ritchie Street in Roxbury about 8:49 p.m. Tuesday found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

