Brockton man arrested on drug trafficking charges

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say a search of his home uncovered pills and marijuana.

Members of the State Police Gang Unit executed a search warrant at a home on West Elm Street about 4:30 p.m. Friday and arrested Sean Riley, 35, after finding 400 Oxycodone pills, 50 strips of suspected Suboxone, 210 grams of marijuana, and a loaded 9mm magazine, according to state police.

He was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday in Brockton District Court on charges including trafficking in Oxycodone, possessing Class B and D substances with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

