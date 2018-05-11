Brockton man arrested on weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 56-year-old Brockton man is facing a weapons charge after officers arresting him for having outstanding warrants found a loaded handgun in his car, police said.

Anthony Goforth was arrested about 10:36 p.m. Thursday by members of the Boston Police Department’s City-Wide Drug Control Unit and the Youth Violent Strike Force. Officers patrolling the area of Alexander and Bird streets in Dorchester stopped Goforth when they realized he had outstanding warrants.

During a search of his motor vehicle, officers found an all-black .45 caliber Hi Point firearm.

In addition to charges of illegally possessing a firearm, illegally possessing ammunition, and illegally carrying a loaded firearm, Goforth was arrested on warrants for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and possessing a class A drug with intent to distribute.

Goforth is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)