Brockton man charged after high-speed pursuit ends with rollover crash in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was taken into police custody early Friday morning after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and led officers on a high-speed chase before coming to a crashing stop.

Officers conducting a traffic stop on Route 3A in Hingham said the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Orlando N. Munoz-Gomez, initially pulled over and waited for officers to get out of their cruiser before taking off.

Munoz-Gomez drove from Summer Street to Otis Street, and onto Downer Avenue — blowing through two stop signs — and drove back onto Route 3A toward Weymouth, according to police. He allegedly passed a red light near the Hingham Shipyard topping speeds of 100 mph.

The car crashed a short time later while entering the Washington Street rotary in Quincy and came to rest on its roof.

Munoz-Gomez and his 16-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital for evaluation. A 21-year-old man who was also inside was not injured.

Munoz-Gomez was arraigned in Hingham District Court on a slew of charges in connection with the incident including failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Investigators say this is not the first time he has been caught in this kind of act. He has never had a license.

