BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An accused serial armed robber appeared in front of a judge in Brockton District Court Monday.

Braintree Police alerted Brockton Police to an armed robbery in their town on Saturday, which led Brockton investigators to Tyrell Damon, 33, of Brockton, who was arrested. He is charged with four similar crimes over the course of 10 days in Brockton on January 16, 22, 24, and 26.

Prosecutors said Damon, dressed in all black, entered a McDonald’s on January 16 and threatened a worker with a gun. They say he carried out the same type of robbery at a Cumberland Farms gas station six days later before carrying out two more robberies, one at a CVS and one at a Season gas station.

Damon was ordered held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 5.

