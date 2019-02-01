Brockton man charged with attempted murder stemming from Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man was charged Friday with attempted murder after a shooting Tuesday night in Roxbury, police say.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Abdirahman Abdi, 25, about 3 p.m. in the area of Centre Street and Wyman Street in Jamaica Plain on Friday, according to Boston police.

Officers responded Tuesday about 8:49 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the area of Columbus Avenue and Ritchie Street in Roxbury, police say.

On arrival, officers observed an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Abdi faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, attempted murder, armed assault to rob, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

