Brockton man charged with biting off another man’s finger during brawl at Plymouth golf course

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A man charged with biting off another man’s finger during a brawl at a Plymouth golf course faced a judge Monday.

Derek Harkins, 46, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges of assault and battery, mayhem and disturbing the peace.

Two foursomes were on the 18th hole at Southers Marsh Golf Club on Friday evening when one disgruntled group confronted the other for “playing too slow,” according to police.

The 57-year-old victim, Daniel Menton, of Marshfield, had a finger bitten off “to the knuckle.” Menton’s son placed the finger in a cup of ice and took him to the hospital but doctors could not surgically re-attach the digit.

Harkins claims he was defending his father when the fight broke out and that Menton’s finger ended up in his mouth, prompting him to bite down, court documents said.

Menton told officers that Harkins grabbed his wrist and began biting on his fingers, according to the documents. He said the noise created by Harkins biting onto his finger sounded “like someone chewing on a Dorito.”

Harkins was ordered to stay away from alcohol and to have no contact with Menton.

He is due back in court on Wednesday.

