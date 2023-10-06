BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man from Brockton charged with dragging a state trooper with his vehicle will remain held without bail following a dangerousness hearing.

The decision came three weeks after the initial arrest of Derek Lobo, who faces numerous charges after authorities say he dragged a Massachusetts State Police trooper while trying to flee a traffic stop on Sept. 14.

During a hearing on Friday, a judge found Lobo to be dangerous and ordered he continue to be held without bail as he faces charges that include:

Trafficking in Fentanyl, more than 10 grams



Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon



Assault and Battery on a Police Officer



Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle



Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle



Failure to Stop for Police



Not in Possession of a License



Number Plate Violation



Non-Transparent Window Obstruction



Speeding



No Inspection Sticker

The incident itself was caught on an MSP cruiser’s dashcam.

In footage shared by state police, two troopers could be seen standing over Lobo’s vehicle during a stop on Montello Street just before 6 p.m. when the vehicle drove off, dragging a trooper for a short distance before speeding out of view.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the troopers had been on patrol when they spotted the suspect’s sedan pass by with no front license plate and “windows obstructed by non-transparent tint.”

Authorities also learned the vehicle had an expired inspection sticker via a Criminal Justice Information Services inquiry, leading to troopers stopping Lobo’s car.

During the stop, the troopers also found Lobo’s license had expired and was non-renewable.

“Lobo … was informed of the motor vehicle violations and asked by the trooper to exit the vehicle but refused,” the DA’s office stated in a news release. “The trooper attempted to remove Lobo from the Mercedes and Lobo accelerated at a high rate of speed with the trooper hanging onto the open door of the Mercedes.”

The trooper suffered minor injuries as a result, but was able to get up and run back to the cruiser to try and pursue the suspect. During Lobo’s arrest the following day, authorities said the trooper was the one who took the suspect into custody.

Authorities also said 10.8 grams of “suspected fentanyl” were found in Lobo’s vehicle during a search that same day.

The 31 year old is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 31.

