Brockton man conditionally released after being held without bail following riot

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man who was allegedly involved in a protest that turned violent in Brockton has been released on personal recognizance with conditions, officials announced.

Following a dangerousness hearing, 23-year-old Schmidreck Georges was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and adhere to a curfew of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. He was ordered to have no contact with a Brockton officer who was injured in the riot, undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

On June 2, officers were dispatched for reports of a riot gathering outside the police station on Commercial Street.

The protest became violent with protesters launching fireworks, rocks and bricks at officers and officers returning their fire with tear gas.

Georges was placed under arrest and charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to disperse from a riot, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

He was originally released $40 cash bail by an assistant clerk magistrate the following morning.

He was arraigned Friday and ordered held without bail pending Monday’s dangerousness hearing.

His next scheduled appearance is Aug. 12.

