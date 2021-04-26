Brockton man facing charges after alleged road rage in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man pleaded not guilty to multiple charges connected to a road rage incident in Canton two months ago.

Keith Resende, 31, allegedly intentionally drove his car into another vehicle on Route 138 in February, and a passenger of that car the fired multiple shots at Resende. The two people in that car, Shaquille Lee and Jessica Araujo, both of Everett, have also been arrested.

“[It was] a brazen attack on our streets, it’s disgusting,” said. Canton police chief Ken Berkowitz.

