BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing charges after police say he flashed a gun at a car full of people in Brookline on Friday night.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested early Saturday morning on charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a large capacity firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm without a license, according to the Brookline Police Department. His name has not been released.

Officers responding to the area of Beacon Street and Englewood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. learned the man had pointed a handgun at a vehicle occupied by three women and two children under the age of two, police said.

Police in Boston later tracked down the suspect and allegedly found him in possession of a loaded gun.

The man is expected to face a judge Monday.

