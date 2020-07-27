BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing several charges in connection with a deadly crash that claimed the life on an 87-year-old woman and injured several others in Pembroke earlier this month.

Randy Campbell, 33, was arrested Monday at South Shore Hospital on charges of manslaughter by motor vehicle, felony motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, speeding and operating to endanger, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Troopers responding to a four-car crash along Route 3 north just before exit 12 around 9:30 a.m. on July 19 two occupants riding in a Volkswagen Tiguan suffering from serious injuries. They were transported to South Shore Hospital, where the passenger of the vehicle, 87-year-old Nancy Chamberlain, of Quincy, was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that a Hyundai Elantra operated by Campbell was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rear ended the Volkswagen, according to Cruz.

The collision forced the Volkswagen to hit a Chrysler Town and County minivan before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Campbell’s Hyandai struck the Volkswagen, it struck the minivan and forced the minivan to rear end a Ford F150 pickup truck, Cruz said.

The roadway was temporarily shut down and the crash snarled traffic for hours.

Campbell was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he remains for treatment of his injuries.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday via telephone in Plymouth District Court.

