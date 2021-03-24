Brockton man facing charges in connection with Dorchester shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges stemming from a shooting incident.

Shawn Murphy, 49, was taken into custody on early Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 4 near 1911 Dorchester Ave., according to police.

Emergency crews responding to the scene that night transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)