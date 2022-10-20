EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation.

The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force.

Police said that they executed three search warrants on Tuesday in East Bridgewater, Brockton and Norton. The searches found 196 grams of fentanyl, 1 ounce of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 206 grams of marijuana and 11 grams of cocaine.

$24,310, a pill press, digital scales, and expensive jewelry were also recovered, according to police.

Otero has been charged in Brockton District Court for trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, possession of a Class C substance and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance.

Otero was arraigned on Wednesday in Brockton District Court and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Oct. 25.

“Effective cooperation and execution led to not only the arrest of this individual but also the seizure of a substantial amount of narcotics that will not make their way into our communities,” East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien said.

East Bridgewater Police said that because items were recovered in both Brockton and Norton, Otero is facing charges in two different district courts.

Any remaining charges would be issued out of Bristol County.

