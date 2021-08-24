BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man is due to be arraigned on a murder charge after he was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Roxbury woman.

Indrick Rubin, 37, will face a judge in Dorchester District Court on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm after he was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 38-year-old Aisha Shepard, according to a release issued by Boston police.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a person shot at a party on Irma Street in Dorchester around 12:30 a.m. on August 9 found Shepard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shepard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were found nearby suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and further investigation revealed that three additional victims were self-transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

The weekend shooting also damaged cars and windshields.

It is unclear whether Rubin will face charges in connection with the five other people injured or if police are searching for more suspects.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4470

