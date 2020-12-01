TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bristol County Grand Jury indicted a Brockton man Monday on charges related to an alleged hate crime that occurred in Taunton over the summer.

Michael Cates, 34, was indicted on charges of civil rights violation, assault and battery to intimidate with injury, and aggravated assault and battery, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

On June 29, a man told officers that he and his husband were outside their Taunton home with a gay pride flag flying and a rainbow sticker on their mailbox when Cates drove by in an SUV before stopping the vehicle and angrily entering the property, the DA’s office said.

Cates then allegedly yelled a homosexual slur and punched the man twice in the face, causing him to lose two teeth.

Cates retreated back to his SUV and drove off, the DA’s office added.

The victim and Cates are apparently unknown to one another.

An independent witness and the victim’s husband both reportedly saw the assault occur.

Police conducted numerous interviews and reviewed surveillance footage before filing charges against Cates on July 23.

He was found dangerous during a hearing at Taunton District Court and has been held without bail ever since, the DA’s office said.

Cates’ case is being transferred from Taunton District Court to Fall River Superior Court.

An arraignment date for the new indictments has not been scheduled at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)