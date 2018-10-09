Brockton man held without bail in deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Brockton man has been ordered held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting in Mattapan on Sunday.

Kai Harris was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of an adult male on Itasca Street about 11:28 a.m

Officers responding to the area found a male victim in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and helped transport him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

Harris is due back in court Nov. 20.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470. Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

