Brockton man killed in multi-vehicle Sharon crash

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Sharon on Friday that left a 58-year-old Brockton man dead and four injured.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of North Main Street about 11:30 a.m. found three damaged vehicles and two people trapped, one inside an overturned pickup and another in a van, according to the Sharon Police Department.

The Brockton man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

The road was closed for several hours as the scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

