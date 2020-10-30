Brockton man ordered held without bail in connection with Dorchester fatal shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man accused of a deadly attack at a house party in Dorchester last June was ordered held without bail Friday.

Cristian Rivera, 21, was arraigned on charges of murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building in West Roxbury District Court, according to a release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Prosecutors told the court Rivera got into a dispute with the victim, who was identified as Malik Gabbidon, that spilled out onto Thane Street in the early hours of June 23.

The two made their way toward Harvard Street where the shots were fired.

According to the release, witnesses ran to to help and found Gabbidon fatally injured and Rivera was gone.

He was taken into custody in Brockton on Thursday.

Rivera is due back in court on Nov. 30.

