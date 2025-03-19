BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man who dragged a state trooper after taking off from a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday.

Derek Lobo pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges for the 2023 incident and will face two and a half years in prison.

Troopers stopped Lobo in Brockton and say he drove off with a trooper clinging to the car.

The trooper eventually was dragged and landed in the opposite lane.

Officials say the trooper was injured but able to get back into his cruiser to chase the suspect.

Lobo was arrested the following day.

