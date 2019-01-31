BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who attacked a woman with a shovel, breaking her jaw, has been sentenced to up to six years in prison.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 35-year-old Kern Birkett pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, witness intimidation, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a household member.

The Brockton man was also sentenced to three years of probation.

Prosecutors say Birkett was in a relationship with the victim and caused her a lifetime of damage after attacking her in Hyannis last July. The victim told officials that Birkett’s actions continue to haunt her to this day.

