Brockton man stopped for illegal window tint arrested after police find fentanyl, 4 pounds of pot

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man stopped for driving around with an illegal window tint was arrested on Tuesday after state police say troopers found fentanyl, a massive stash of marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash in his vehicle.

A trooper patrolling Main Street around 5:50 p.m. observed a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a suspected illegal window tint, but as the trooper attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the operator tried to evade the cruiser, according to Massachusetts State Police.

When the trooper eventually caught up to the Malibu, 21-year-old David Lynch was ordered to roll down his windows. The trooper then asked Lynch, who was said to be speaking incoherently, to get out of the vehicle after noticing a knife in his waistband.

Lynch allegedly attempted to flee the scene but the trooper subdued and handcuffed him immediately. A subsequent search of his vehicle is said to have yielded about 33 grams of fentanyl, four pounds of marijuana, and more than $10,000 in cash.

Lynch is charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance. He was also issued a written warning for illegal window tint and failing to signal.

He was held on $25,000 bail pending arraignment in Brockton District Court.

