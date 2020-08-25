Brockton man wanted in Virginia murder arrested following Boston traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man wanted in connection with a murder in Virginia was arrested following a traffic stop in Boston early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers on patrol in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Southampton Street stopped a motorist who was driving without a functioning headlight around 1:45 a.m, according to the Boston Police Department.

After requesting identification from two people who were in the vehicle, police said officers learned that the passenger — 31-year-old Hakeem Thomas — had a warrant out of Chesterfield County, Virginia, for second-degree murder.

Thomas was also reportedly wanted out of Lynn District Court for threats to commit a crime and Fall River District Court for assault and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The driver was issued a citation and released from the scene. Thomas was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Thomas is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on a charge of fugitive from justice.

