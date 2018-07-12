Brockton man wins grand prizes on 9 Mass Cash tickets

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Nines were wild Monday night for one Massachusetts man who won nine six-digit lottery prizes.

Robert Lundstedt, of Brockton, played the same numbers on nine Mass Cash tickets, hitting on all nine tickets and securing nine $100,000 grand prizes, according to the Mass Lottery.

He was buying paper towels Tuesday morning when he picked up a newspaper to look at the Lottery results and learned that his hunch had paid off.

Lundstedt says had a strange feeling about Monday’s drawing and his winning combination of 1-7-11-26-30 matched those on the nine tickets he had purchased.

Lundstedt, a carpenter, indicated that he would use his $700,000 in winnings to pay off the mortgage on his home. He shared a ticket with his daughter Kristen and his son Brian, who both plan to use their $100,000 prizes to put toward their college educations.

Four of the winning tickets were purchased at Trucchi’s Supermarket in West Bridgewater, two tickets at Quick Stop, two more at The Corner Market and one at Cumberland Farms.

Mass Cash tickets are $1 each and drawings take place seven nights a week.

