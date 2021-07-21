BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan announced Wednesday that the city is investigating a cyberattack against the police department’s computer systems.

“This event has not halted our ability to respond to emergency calls, patrol the Brockton community, or perform our vital policing functions,” Sullivan’s statement read. “We have no reason to believe this was a targeted attack.”

Other city departments have taken precautionary measures in response to the attack.

The attack is being investigated by computer forensic specialists and the city’s internal information technology staff.

State and federal law enforcement authorities have been notified.

No additional information was immediately available.

