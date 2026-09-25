BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues was arraigned in Hingham District Court Friday to face a charge of assault and battery in connection with an incident involving a 17-year-old student last May.

A not guilty plea was entered on Rodrigues’ behalf.

In June, the 17-year-old Brockton High School student testified that Rodrigues grabbed her by her waist during a parade in May. The girl said she didn’t know who he was, felt uncomfortable, and tried to pull away.

Rodrigues admitted to running through the marching band during the parade. He was served a harassment prevention order to stay away from the student who made allegations against him.

The case gained national attention when the girl’s mother interrupted the Brockton High School graduation ceremony, complaining Rodrigues showed up despite the court order and an order from school officials to stay away.

“When you’ve got a flimsy – the flimsiest of cases, to me, it’s nonsense,” Rodrigues said.

Rodrigues’ defense attorney said the family asked the City of Brockton for a $150,000 settlement.

“Nobody has any intent to pay any amount of money. This is a shakedown,” Rodrigues’ defense attorney said outside court.

Rodrigues said he is frustrated and intends to fight the charge.

“I’m disappointed, to be honest with you. If I didn’t have those five letters next to my name, do you think you would be here today covering this?” Rodrigues said to reporters outside the courthouse.

Rodrigues was released on personal recognizance, but was ordered by the judge to have no contact with the alleged victim and to stay away from Brockton High School until the case has been resolved.

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