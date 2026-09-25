BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Mayor Moises Rodriguez will face an assault and battery charge in court Friday.

The charges stem from an incident in May when prosecutors said he put his hand around a 17-year-old student’s waist during a town parade.

He was served a harassment prevention order to stay away from the student who made the allegations against him.

The incident became public when the teen’s mother confronted Rodriguez during Brockton High School’s graduation ceremony.

She told him to leave and reportedly shouted, “You know what you did to my daughter.”

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