BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Brockton residents say they’re frustrated with the city’s response to the Blizzard of 2026 that dumped nearly three feet of snow, even as the mayor said Friday that all roads are now passable.

A group of people took matters into their own hands and cleared a dead end street that plows had yet to get to.

“We’ve been trapped since Wednesday, I’ve been calling,” said one resident.

A few hours later that woman’s call was answered when a snow-lifting front-end loader arrived to clear the way.

In the public safety building one block away from that road, officials mapped the progress they’ve made. Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues said all city streets are now passable. Sky 7 HD flew over the city Friday, capturing clear roads that appear to corroborate his claim.

“We’re a lot better today than we were a couple of days ago,” said Rodrigues.

Rodrigues admitted it has taken longer than he would have liked to clear the roads, but he said the massive amount of snow, as well as many people ignoring parking and travel bans, made the snow removal job difficult.

“They too have to assume some responsibility for the delays of how things function. We still have some streets that we’re clearing where cars have been hanging around in the middle of the road since the storm, and we have to go and tow those cars,” he said.

Rodrigues also cited tight budgets leaving him with half the snow removal equipment of past years, but he said the National Guard coming to the city has helped.

Residents are split about what’s been done, and what’s left to do.

“I don’t see any of the bus stops. I don’t know how any of the kids are going to get to school without going in the road,” said Heather Chin, a Brockton property owner. “They should be doing something more than what they’re doing right now.”

“I think the city’s doing as much as they can right now. They’re just doing the best they can,” said Greg Murphy, another Brockton resident.

Most sidewalks in Brockton are still blocked, but Rodrigues said the city will focus on getting sidewalks near bus stops and schools clear before students return to school on Monday.

