Brockton mayor urges residents to avoid trick or treating as city sees spike

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The mayor of Brockton is urging people to celebrate Halloween with caution this year.

Brockton is currently seeing a spike in cases and is now in the state’s “red zone.”

Mayor Robert F. Sullivan is asking people to avoid large gatherings and follow the state’s safety guidelines while trick-or-treating. Even asking residents to avoid the Halloween tradition if they can, writing:

“In light of the COVID-19 struggles in Brockton, as Mayor and as a father of three kids who love to trick-or-treat, I just cannot encourage it this year…While we all want to get back to normal, we remain at high risk in Brockton and we all need to remain vigilant and do our part to stop the spread in order to save lives.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)