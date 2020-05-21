Brockton mayor wants to allow outdoor seating at restaurants for first time in city’s history

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Mayor Robert F. Sullivan announced this week that he has filed a plan to permit outside seating at restaurants from Westgate Mall to downtown Brockton to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sullivan says the plan will help Brockton comply with physical distancing requirements that were detailed in Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phased plan to a “New Normal.”

“This is one of many steps we are undertaking to help our restaurants and cafes recover from the COVID-19 crisis and adapt to new social distancing rules,” Sullivan said in a news release. “It’s an important step, so that outdoor dining in the City of Brockton, which has never been allowed, can move forward. I look forward to getting the support of the City Council and seeing patios open as our restaurants offer this new dining option.”

If the Brockton City Council approves of Sullivan’s plan, outdoor seating would be allowed at all Brockton restaurants.

Restaurants have been closed to diners since March but if public health data continues to trend positive, Phase 2 of Baker’s plan would commence as early as June 8, and establishments would be permitted to expand their services with capacity limitations and health restrictions in place.

“In this COVID-19 environment, we need to provide restaurants all options to cater to their patrons and protect the safety of their employees,” Sullivan said. “Patios and outdoor seating will allow restaurants to serve more customers, even as their indoor capacities are reduced to comply with physical distancing rules. Our restaurants are vital small businesses that employ hundreds of workers and we need to do everything we can to support them.”

Sullivan says there are at least a dozen restaurants in the city that could take advantage of the new option, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Yamato Japanese Steakhouse, Tamboo, Joe Angelo’s, Italian Kitchen, George’s Café and the Cape Cod Café, among others.

Sullivan is expected to present his plan to the council on Monday.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)