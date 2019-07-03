Brockton Mayor William Carpenter dies suddenly at 62

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after Brockton Mayor William Carpenter was found dead in his car Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle parked at the Arnone School around 7:30 a.m. identified the victim as Carpenter, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The 62-year-old was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Cruz said.

Carpenter was said to be dropping off a family member at a summer program when he suddenly died.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine an exact cause and manner of death.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

“Our office sends its sincere condolences on the sudden passing of Mayor Carpenter,” Cruz said in a statement. “The Mayor was a true partner in our shared pursuit of public safety in the City of Brockton. A long time participant and attendee at our Operation Safe Streets community meetings, he ensured the participation and cooperation of all levels of city government, from the police to city hall, in our collaborative efforts to make the city a safer place for everyone who lives and works here.”

Carpenter was elected mayor in 2013 and was serving his third term.

In a statement, Brockton City Councilor Winthrop Farwell said, “There are no politics in death, no politics in grief and sadness. To the mayor’s family, his staff, and his extended family, I extend sincere condolences and sympathy.”

In June, Carpenter pulled nomination papers for re-election, saying he was looking forward to earning votes from city residents in the fall.

He was a resident of Brockton for more than three decades and was a father to six children.

Our hearts go out to the family of Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter, a deeply committed public servant who was dedicated to improving the lives of his neighbors. We join them and the entire community in mourning his passing. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) July 3, 2019

Flag lowered at #Brockton City Hall today after the death of Mayor Bill Carpenter this morning. You can hear the tears of people in the background. @7News pic.twitter.com/jDsD6a5Wlk — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 3, 2019

Today we mourn the loss of a great public servant with the passing of Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter. He was a relentless force behind the progress being made in the City of Champions. It was an honor to work with him to help move a community he loved so much forward. — Karyn Polito (@MassLtGov) July 3, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)