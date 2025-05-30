BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at North Middle School in Brockton joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind cookbook.

“You know it just kind of came out of my mouth and our Assistant Principal was like, that’s a great idea!” Dr. Jenn Owen said, a teacher.

Students were tasked with filling it with family recipes.

Teachers say it’s part of a broader effort to increase inclusivity in the classroom.

“It’s so exciting to hear and see all the recipes from all over the world and the kids with their flags and they’re so proud of their culture and they’re so proud to share it,” said principal, Alison Ramsay.

Some staff members also joined in, offering up their own recipes.

From desserts, to entrees, to soups, there’s something for everyone.

One student says her contribution, Haitian spaghetti, keeps her connected to the country where she was born and raised.

“It’s a meal that you can eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It doesn’t have a time to eat it and it’s easy to make. It’s tasty it’s flavorful, and 99 of 100, or 100% of people eat it in Haiti,” said student, Beverly Laviolette.

The organizer says the cookbook is dedicated to a student at the middle school who passed away last October.

“One of the recipes that we’re really excited to have was the chicken pilau, which was donated by the family of a student who passed who the book is dedicated to,” said Dr. Owen.

Every recipe in the book has been translated into multiple languages. Staff hopes the cookbook can bring people a sense of community.

“We’re always focused on how to bring the community into school and how to make families most comfortable at school,” said Ramsay.

