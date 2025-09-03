HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton mother is accused of leaving her 22-month-old alone in a hot car in Hingham on Monday.

Hingham police have not yet released the name of the mother due to no charges formally being filed.

On Monday, around 2:31 p.m., officers responded to a Whole Foods parking lot on Derby Street for reports of a child alone in a car seat of a locked car.

Police say all the windows were closed, the engine was off, and the sun roof was open. A couple saw the child in distress, profusely sweating, and climbed through the sun roof to save the child.

Police arrived as the child was being removed from the car, and was taken to South Shore Hospital by ambulance.

Police say the mother told them the child was napping and she was checking on the child in between shopping at several stores. The temperature at the time was 73 degrees and sunny outside.

A court hearing date has not yet been set.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)