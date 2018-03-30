Brockton mother indicted in stabbing deaths of 2 young sons

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Authorities announced Friday that a Brockton woman has been indicted on charges she stabbed her two young sons to death.

A Plymouth County Grand Jury returned indictments against Latarsha Sanders, 44, on two counts of murder in the death of her sons.

On Feb. 5, 2018, emergency crews responded to 247 Prospect Street for a 911 call and found Sanders outside the home, distraught and combative. She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Police then searched Sanders’s third-floor apartment and found Edson Brito, 8, and Lason Brito, 5, stabbed to death in separate beds.

Investigators say the children had each been stabbed multiple times in what was said to be part of a “ritual.” Sanders allegedly made statements to police that she stabbed her children. Her oldest son was said to be stabbed 50 times.

Sanders allegedly cleaned up the children, placed them in beds, and mopped up the crime scene. Investigators say she never sought medical attention for the boys. State troopers located a kitchen knife left in the sink, believed to be the murder weapon.

Authorities say Sanders also faces a charge of misleading a police investigation.

Sanders is being held without bail and is due back in court in April.

