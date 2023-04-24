BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother in Brockton has shared a plea for help after the wheelchair accessible van she uses to help her son get around was stolen over the weekend.

Sandra Tavares’ son was left with severe disabilities after he was hit by a car in 2016. He was paralyzed and needs the van to get from place to place.

Tavares’ said the van, which allows for wheelchair access through the back, was a gamechanger when they got it a few years ago. Now, with the van stolen, she said their lives have been turned upside down.

“My son is not a little baby that I can carry around and we have a lot of doctors appointments and we depend on that van,” she said.

Tavares said she went to run a quick errand Saturday morning when she realized she forgot her wallet.

She said she left the van running and went back inside for what she said was a couple minutes at most. In that time, she said someone got in the van and took off.

Tavares spent years waiting and saving up money before she got the van in 2020. Tavares said it has been life changing, helping her get her son, Nayden, around.

“We was happy everybody that knows us was happy that we got the van,” she said.

Nayden, now eight-years-old, is essentially homebound until or if the family gets the van back.

The van is a Toyota Sienna minivan with the license plate 1MNM47. Tavares is asking everyone to be on the lookout. She is also asking for whoever stole the van to realize what they’ve done.

“Please, please give us the van back,” Tavares said.

Tavares’ home surveillance camera captured three people approaching the vehicle.

She said she reported the van’s theft to Brockton police, who told 7NEWS they are looking into the matter.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)