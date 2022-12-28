BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton woman who claimed she killed her two children as part of a ritual in 2018 will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Latarsha Sanders was found guilty on two counts of first degree murder and another count of witness intimidation before a judge sentenced to her a mandatory life sentence on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had said Sanders fatally stabbed 8-year-old Edson “Marlon” Brito and 5-year-old La’son Brito in their apartment back in February 2018. Officials found both victims dead in two separate rooms in Sanders’ third floor apartment home, with the oldest child having been stabbed at least 50 times.

Sanders initially told police the killings were part of a ritualistic incident, but prosecutors later said she may have done it for money and potential notoriety.

Reports noted that the mother had also appeared to clean up the children after the stabbings and placed her sons in beds, while also mopping up the crime scene. Officials later found the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, in a sink.

“The pain of the father, the sisters, the brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmother of La’son and Marlon – that pain falls on their hearts every day and that’s a life sentence for them,” Judge William Sullivan said in Plymouth Superior Court during the sentencing.

The boys’ father testified during the trial, but did not appear for the sentencing, though the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said he had wanted Sanders to serve her life behind bars.

The sentencing followed a nine-day trial and jury deliberation that totaled approximately four hours.

