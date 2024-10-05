BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton community is mourning an 11-year-old boy who died after suffering a medical emergency during a basketball game earlier this week.

George-Levi Njuguna, 11, a student at North Middle School, died after collapsing during the Dana Barros Basketball Club in Stoughton and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brockton Public Schools says they will be providing grief counseling to students.

In a statement on Facebook, his former school, Angelo School, said, “He was just a wonderful human being who cared about everyone and wanted to make this world a better place. George impacted many lives in his 11 years and will always be remembered for the special person he was. George had a big beautiful smile, was kind to everyone, was a great athlete, and loved his family and God. You will forever be a Gator, George!”

