BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Fire Department is mourning the loss of firefighter Jeffrey Albanese, who died after going into cardiac arrest while responding to an incident earlier this month.

Albanese had been with the department since 2000. He passed away at a hospital in Boston on Saturday night.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

