BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton families are mourning losses after a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were shot and killed in the parking lot a the Westgate shopping mall Saturday night.

7News confirmed with Brockton Public Schools that the 15-year-old was a BPS student.

In a statement, Brockton Public School said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Champion High School student following an incident of violence in our community yesterday. We are working to support their family however we can and will be making resources available to students and staff grieving this loss.”

Police said it happened at the mall around 7 p.m. Saturday, when calls started pouring in about several teenagers fighting.

One was shot near Chipotle, the other by the Starbucks next door.

Many of the witnesses, teenagers themselves, were held by police inside the Chipotle, with their parents allowed inside about an hour later to comfort their frightened children.

