Brockton police arrest man accused of robbing delivery driver

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police have arrested a man they say attacked a delivery driver last month.

Jamoni Nelson was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Stella’s restaurant delivery driver on Aug. 29 and was also wanted for hitting someone with a bat and pulling a gun on someone else, according to a post on the Brockton Police Department’s Twitter page.

No additional information was immediately available.

Police put a dangerous man behind bars.

Jamoni Nelson attacked and robbed a female delivery driver from Stella's restaurant Aug 29th. He's also wanted for striking someone with a bat&pulling a gun on a victim.

