Brockton police arrest man accused of robbing delivery driver

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police have arrested a man they say attacked a delivery driver last month.
Jamoni Nelson was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Stella’s restaurant delivery driver on Aug. 29 and was also wanted for hitting someone with a bat and pulling a gun on someone else, according to a post on the Brockton Police Department’s Twitter page.
No additional information was immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)