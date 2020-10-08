Brockton police chief rescues choking infant

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother and her 3-month-old daughter are breathing easy thanks to the Brockton police chief.

“I heard a really big scream, so I ran to my mom, and that’s when my mom held my daughter and she couldn’t breathe. She had mucus coming out of her mouth and her nose,” Audrey’s mother Juliette Leger said.

She tried to clear her daughter’s airway herself but when that did not work, she called 911.

“When I saw her like that I just didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I felt helpless.”

Chief Manny Gomes who was in his cruiser heard the mother’s frantic call and was the first to arrive at the scene.

“I ran up the driveway, they handed me the child quickly I saw there was an issue, the child was limp,” he said.

That is when his police training kicked in.

He placed Audrey facedown in the crook of his arm and delivered a series of light blows in between her shoulder blades.

Seconds later, Audrey began gasping for air. She was taken to the hospital and Leger is now breathing a sigh of relief her little girl will be OK.

“I am so thankful, I still have my baby girl,” she said. “I could have been leaving this hospital without her. I am very very thankful.”

Audrey will get to go home on Friday.

