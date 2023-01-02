BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Police Department and community are mourning the passing of Officer Sean Besarick, a longtime member of the force and decorated veteran.

Passing away unexpectedly on Dec. 29, Besarick, 48, was a 24-year veteran of the department, in addition to serving in the United States Navy from 1993-97, earning multiple Bronze Star Medals, according to an obituary shared by Russell & Pica Funeral Home.

“Sean will be remembered for his courageous honesty and dearly missed for his light,” Brockton PD officials said on the department’s Facebook page. “Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside and support the Besarick family through this difficult time.”

Besarick joined the department in 1998 and was often referred to as “Bez” by his fellow officers. Remembered as a loving father, avid sports fan, and well-respected member of his department, he leaves behind his wife, two daughters, mother, father, mother-in-law, brother, and nephews, as well as many other family members and friends.

According to the department, calling hours have been scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Russell & Pica Funeral Home in West Bridgewater, from 3-7 p.m.

A funeral is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church, also in West Bridgewater.

