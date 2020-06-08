Brockton police turning to public for help searching for missing 8-year-old girl

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are turning to the public for help searching for a missing 8-year-old girl.

Grace Adorno was last seen wearing black shorts, a red Bridgewater shirt, and a Winne the Pooh headband, and, according to police, she stands 5-feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Her family believes she walked out of their Ames Street apartment around 8 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

