BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Police Department announced Wednesday night they will be cracking down on the use of illegal dirt bikes on city streets.

Police say this comes at the behest of residents who feel the dirt bikes, mopeds and all-terrain vehicles drive too fast and recklessly through neighborhoods where they do not belong, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Two such vehicles — one unregistered and the other stolen — were taken off the streets Wednesday.

Police urged anyone with information about the illegal use of the vehicles to contact them.

