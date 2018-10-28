Brockton police cruisers struck by alleged drunk driver

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton police cruisers were damaged after being struck by an alleged drunk driver late Saturday night.

The vehicles were stuck by a white van in the area of West Elm Street Saturday night. One officer was in one of the vehicles; two other officers were inside a hotel at the address when the incident occurred.

Witnesses told police that the van had struck the cruisers. Officers came outside and found the white van between the two police vehicles.

The driver reportedly told police that he was tipsy, and officers say alcohol was smelled on the driver’s breath.

The officer inside the cruiser and the suspect, whose name has not been released, were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center. The officer has been treated and released.

The suspect will face OUI charges, police say.

