Brockton police department welcomes new K9 Woody to the force

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police introduced their newest addition to the force — black labrador retriever Woody.

Nine-month-old Woody is the first labrador to join the ranks and has been partnered with 15 year veteran of the force Officer Eric Burke, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Woody graduated from a training facility in Massachusetts on Friday and his main job will be sniffing out illegal drugs.

“We had one of the best instructors, and even he was impressed at how Woody quickly grasped the basics and advanced narcotic detection techniques,” said Burke.

Police Chief Manny Gomez said Woody’s arrival came at a “critical time.”

“We were hoping to use our new lab to supplement the work our patrol dogs have been doing,” Gomes explained.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)