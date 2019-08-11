Brockton police host 5th annual ‘Police in Streets Basketball Tournament’

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police officers were shooting hoops with local teens at the fifth annual ‘Police in Streets Basketball Tournament’ on Saturday.

The event was hosted by an officer’s charity organization, ‘Project Guardian Angels.’

Officer Rosie Browne and Community Leader Ollie Spears directed the tournament.

Brockton police shared photos of the fun on the department’s Twitter page.

“It was a time for fun and good sportsmanship as Brockton Police officers spend time with the people they’re sworn to protect and serve,” the post read.

